Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the IT couple of B’town. Both never fail to set couple goals with their sweet gestures for each other. Recently there were divorce rumours on the internet and they have shut everyone down. Both stood strong despite their busy work schedules and refuted all reports that questioned their married life. Being successful actors both have a hectic calendar and find it difficult to spend time together very often. So what is their idea of the perfect date, the actress spills beans. Also Read - Before Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in TJMM, these celeb jodis shared passionate kisses on screen [View Pics]

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Deepika Padukone shared her idea of date night with Ranveer Singh. The actress started off by explaining their demanding profession often requires them to travel and much and engage with people. They do like hanging out, and getting ready for a date night however her ideal date is spending quality time at home. She revealed most of the time both enjoy watching a movie in a room, staying in pajamas, and ordering food at home. DeepVeer enjoys spending time together, relaxing at home, enjoying their own time, and call it a date. Also Read - Christmas 2022: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan and more celebs who love holidaying in the hills

A day ago Deepika Padukone channelized her inner Barbie dishing out beautiful pictures in pink on her Instagram account. Fans swooned at the actress's athleisure look and showered their love. Not just that, in addition to it Ranveer Singh's comment on the post won over the internet. Their social media PDA was missing for quite some time now and they made for it. Ranveer dropped a hot face emoji in the comment section. Netizens were quick to notice that and made it viral. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh: Celebrity couples who got brutally trolled for their PDA

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is busy promoting his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He has collaborated with Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt for this family drama. Their pairing has already received much love in Karan Johar’s directorial after 6 years. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is scheduled to hit theaters on 28th July 2023. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is busy shooting for Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. She has teamed with Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan for a special appearance in his much-awaited movie Jawan. In the pipeline, she also has Project K with Prabhas.