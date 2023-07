Project K, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and more is trending since yesterday. As per the ongoing buzz, the Nag Ashwin film is rumoured to be titled KaalChakra. Yes, you read that! Project K cast and crew are going to jet off to San Diego for comic con international which is a comic book convention and a multi-genre entertainment event. Thereupon they will announce something very big which has kept everyone on their toes. Fans of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are looking forward to the same. And we have an interesting update regarding Project K at San Diego Comic-Con. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo to Ram Charan’s Game Changer: Upcoming South Indian box office blockbusters

Who all from the Project K team will attend the comic-con?

A highly placed insider reveals that for the upcoming Comic-con International in San Diego from the Project K team, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan will attend. Amitabh Bachchan will be skipping the event. Well, just a couple of months ago, Big B injured his right rib while shooting for the movie. Which led to him coming back home from the shoot and forced him to rest and recover.

Things to look forward to about Project K at Comic-con

Well, the source reveals that lots of activities are planned for Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin. For example, a teaser will be played in the prestigious Hall H in the US. This is the first time the teaser of an Indian movie will be displayed at the grand Comic-con festival. And a lot of activities are planned around the same. Project K is going to be India's no 1 film, the sources informs. And it's gonna create bigger buzz and storm than Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer RRR by SS Rajamouli. Well, RRR has created a furore in the West wherein not just directors but also actors praised the film. RRR also picked up an Oscar and bagged top honours are various awards and film festivals. And to think, Project K is going to be bigger than that is indeed going to generate immense curiosity.

Check Project K new poster shared by Prabhas here:

Meanwhile, Project K is a tentative title of the movie. It is a science fiction genre which is rumoured to be titled KaalChakra. There are other names that have surfaced as well which are Kalki and Krishna. It is said that the makers will likely reveal the title at SDCC 2023 on 20th July (21st, IST). Project K will have Kamal Haasan as the antagonist. It is scheduled for release on 12th January 2024.