Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati are in the US, attending the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023 for the title and teaser launch of the film Project K. The first glimpses of Projeck K, now titled Kalki 2898 AD, were revealed at the event. Needless to mention, it has created waves among the masses. Kalki 2898 AD also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in crucial roles but they had to give the SDCC event a miss. Amitabh Bachchan however, was digitally present through a video call. And the megastar’s fun banter with Kamal Haasan was a show-stealer. Also Read - Project K titled Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone leave fans mesmerised, film to be a new benchmark in Indian filmmaking [Read reactions]

Amitabh Bachchan praises Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan was all praises for Amitabh Bachchan, calling himself and the cinema audience to be living in the era of “Amitji’s energy.” In reply, Amitabh Bachchan jokingly asked his Geraftaar co-star to “stop being so modest.” Lauding Kamal Haasan’s efforts in every character he plays, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Each film of his is filled with reality… It’s an honour to be in the same film as him. We have done a couple of films together but this one is going to be very special."

Kamal Haasan comments on Sholay

Recalling his time on the sets of Sholay as an assistant director, Kamal Haasan made a shocking revelation. Contrary to popular opinion and reviews, he “hated” Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic film Sholay. “I was an assistant director on Sholay. I couldn’t sleep the night I watched it because I hated the film so much. I hated the filmmaker even more. I had the opportunity of working with a great filmmaker and that was my reaction and I told him,” said Kamal Haasan.

Trending Now

Jokingly, Kamal Haasan concluded that even after putting forward his bluntly honest review on Sholay, he was surprised that Amitabh Bachchan had “nice things” to say about his films.

Project K release date

Kalki 2898 AD is the first Indian film to mark its premiere at the San Diego Comic-Con. The first glimpse of the film shows a futuristic world, promising an exciting visual treat and adrenaline-pumping adventure. Helmed by Nag Ashwin and produced under the banners of Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is expected to hit the big screen on January 12, 2024.