Amitabh Bachchan has suffered an injury on the sets of Project. The megastar of India is now back in Mumbai to rest it out, and take medical supervision from his team of doctors. It seems the injury happened during an action packed schedule of the movie. Project K is a film which is high on action, VFX and concept. It is a futuristic action film set in a dystopian world. Prabhas is the main lead of the film. Amitabh Bachchan informed people about his injury on his blog. He said that everything has to be suspended for a while now.

The good news is that he is mobile for all essential activities. He said that he is in rest and generally lying around. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening .. so do not come .. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming ..All else is well." The injury is a muscle tear on his right rib cage. He has been advised some medication for the pain. Big B who was staying indoors for the most part of COVID-19 is now back on the sets.

Project K is a film by Nag Ashwin. It is one of the most expensive films to be made in India. Amitabh Bachchan plays a scientist in the movie. Project K will be coming put in 2024. Amitabh Bachchan had releases in 2022 like Brahmastra, Goodbye and Uunchaai.