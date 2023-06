Saswata Chatterjee, Deepika Padukone’s co-star in Project K, has praised her for inspiring other actresses with her remarkable combination of elegance, poise, and strength. According to Chatterjee, Deepika balances grace and power effortlessly, proving that femininity and strength can coexist harmoniously. Her dedication and commitment to her craft have garnered widespread appreciation within the industry, thanks to her ability to take on diverse characters and breathe life into them. This has left Saswata in awe as Deepika fearlessly takes on unconventional roles that defy traditional expectations. Her performances have encouraged other actresses to venture beyond their comfort zones and explore uncharted territories. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal to Vijay Varma: Bollywood stars who admitted that their ladyloves were way out their league

Deepika performances allow viewers to empathize with the characters she portrays

Deepika, who recently tasted massive box office success with Pathaan, has innate ability to bring depth and emotional resonance to her characters, feels Saswata. Her authentic performances allow viewers to empathize with the characters she portrays, creating a connection that inspires others to explore their own depths and bring more realism to their performances.

Deepika Padukone has a massive fan following throughout her career thanks to her striking beauty, unmatched talent, and charismatic personality. She continues to be a source of inspiration for aspiring actors and fans alike. Saswata believes that Deepika challenges stereotypes, conveys emotional depth, strikes a balance between elegance and strength, and empowers women off-screen. Through her artistry and activism, Padukone continues to inspire and uplift fellow actresses, encouraging them to embrace their uniqueness, push boundaries, and strive for excellence in the industry. The actress will next be seen in Prabhas' Project K and with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter.