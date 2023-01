Deepika Padukone clocks 37 years today. She is one of the most popular and gorgeous actresses we have in the industry. Deepika Padukone has a couple of films in her kitty right now. She will be seen in Project K which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. And as a tribute to the leading lady of the movie, who also celebrates her birthday today, the makers dropped a poster for the Nag Ashwin-directed movie. However, the actress' movie poster has reminded fans of a Hollywood movie, Dune. Let's check out the reactions below: Also Read - Deepika Padukone Birthday: Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Levis; Check out Pathaan diva's international brand collaborations [Watch Video]

Project K makers drop poster of Deepika Padukone

Entertainment News is full of articles on Deepika Padukone. As the beauty celebrates her special day today, the makers of her films dropped pictures of her looks from her upcoming films. And Project K is no different. Well, it is not really her look as we get a silhouette of Deepika Padukone from Project K. In the Project K poster, we see Deepika standing on a rock. She is cloaked completely. The poster has a tagline for Deepika Padukone's character which read, "A Hope in the dark." Check out Deepika Padukone's Project K poster here:

Netizens compare Deepika Padukone’s Project K poster with Dune

As soon as the poster of Project K was revealed, netizens have been comparing it with Zendaya, Timothee chalamet and other popular celebs starrer Hollywood movie Dune. A lot of netizens compared the aesthetics of Project K with Dune. Check out the tweets and reactions here:

Dune ni copy dengaru kada ra....sare copy cheste chesaru le...sarriga teyandi ? pic.twitter.com/qzrz2UmGK2 — P a t h ₳₳ n ? ? (@SRK_ALLU_DHF) January 5, 2023

It's seems like little bit dune.....is it — Aman (@Aman85373284) January 5, 2023

Dune movie jysa feel hora... — Zeeshu (@zee_ali17) January 5, 2023

Dune lite version — maii kal ?? (@VastukarMohit) January 5, 2023

Why does this look straight out of Dune? — Piyush Agarwal (@agpiyush95) January 5, 2023

Vibes of Dune comming out from this poster. Is it a sci-fi movie? — Gautam Pandey?? (@Im_GautamPandey) January 5, 2023

Yeh toh Hollywood movie DUNE se copy lag raha hai ??? — Bryan (@kunwar_birendar) January 5, 2023

Looks nice like DUNE? Bas uski copy na ho? — Vickcy (@vcnishu1) January 5, 2023

Copied Dune poster — Doga (@antiherodoga) January 5, 2023

What is Project K?

Project K is the working title of the science fiction movie which is being helmed by Nag Ashwin. It is being shot in Telugu and Hindi languages. The movie marks the Telugu debut of Deepika. Project K also reportedly stars Disha Patani apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. It is being shot at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. A huge futuristic set has been built for the movie in the Film city.