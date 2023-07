The movie Project K will be making a grand launch at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). Headlined by Prabhas, alongside Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, the sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin has all our attention. Also Read - Project K: New poster of Prabhas starrer released, KaalChakra to be the new title?

Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Project K’s crew members are currently at the Comic-Con event. According to reports, the much-awaited title and trailer of the fil will be unveiled on July 20 in the US and July 21 in India. Ahead of the launch event in San Diego, the first picture of Prabhas and Kamal Haasan has surfaced on the internet, grabbing eyeballs. Also Read - Project K makers share new BTS leaving fans excited; netizens compare Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer to Hollywood films

Kamal Haasan and Prabhas at Comic-Con

In the picture shared on Twitter, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan can be seen dressed in formal attire. Kamal Haasan looked every bit the ‘universal star’ in a salt-pepper look. He donned a stylish, gold-buttoned, black coat wearing a blue shirt underneath. Prabhas, on the other hand, was decked up in a dark green, velvet coat that he teamed up with a black shirt. Also Read - Project K release date out: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone treat fans with an intriguing poster; fans call film 'Marvel level'

The duo appeared to be engaged in a candid conversation, flashing beaming smiles. According to a reports, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan attended a media party ahead of the grand launch.

Deepika Padukone’s absence from SDCC

Deepika Padukone, the lead actress of Project K, had to give the SDCC event a miss. The reason was because of the ongoing Screen Actors Guild (SAG) strike in Hollywood. Until the strike gets lifted, presumably in September, celebrities will be barred from promoting or signing any new films. Deepika, being a SAG member, will be following the rules and will not attend the event. On July 14, SAG called for a strike after failing to reach a new labour law agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Project K title speculations

Not long ago, rumours were rife that Project K will be titled Project KaalChakra. However, these are just speculations as Project K’s film team will announce the title in a matter if hours at Comic-Con. Project K is expected to hit the silver screens on January 12, on the occasion of Sankranti.