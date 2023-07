Prabhas and Rana Daggubati are in the US for the grand launch of Project K at the San Diego Comic Con this year. It is the first pan-India film that's going to be launched at the Comic-Con. It has been said that Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan are likely to attend the comic con too. However, as per the latest developments on the same, it is being said that Deepika is likely to miss the launch of Project K at SDCC 2023. Shocking, right? Well, the reason for the same has also surfaced. Read on to know more. Also Read - Kamal Haasan for Project K and more celebrities' paycheck amount for a cameo in movies

Deepika Padukone to miss Project K launch at San Deigo comic con

If reports are anything to go by, Deepika Padukone is not going to join Prabhas and Rana Daggubati who are in the US already. The San Diego Comic Con is beginning on the 20th of July (21st July, IST). Deepika won't join the Project K team as she is a member of SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists). Hollywood celebs are on strike for days now and owing to the protest happening, Deepika will not attend the Comic Con and the launch, states and insider to a news wire agency, reports an entertainment news portal.

Well, the union of SAG-AFTRA mentions that the actors should not provide any promotional or publicity services owing to the strike. And this apparently also extends to the San Diego Comic Con. Deepika Padukone is a member of SAG-AFTRA and hence as per the regulations provided, the actress will not attend the comic-con. Well, it's a mixed feeling really. Deepika Padukone fans would have loved to see her at the San Diego Comic-Con.

Check Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's first look from Project K here:

In her eyes she carries the hope of a new world ? @deepikapadukone from #ProjectK pic.twitter.com/RUt9T1MAyZ — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) July 18, 2023

What is the strike of SAG-AFTRA about?

Since the last couple of days, the strike has been trending and making headlines. Even Priyanka Chopra has extended her support to SAG-AFTRA. The filming and promotions of Heads of State starring Chopra have been put on hold due to the strike. The members of SAG-AFTRA are conducting a strike against the studios and online streaming services. The actors and members are on strike as they want better working conditions and pay. They have stated that it's like doing labour owing to the surge in streaming platforms. Also with AI coming into the picture, everything is threatened.

Meanwhile, both Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first look from Project K did not get favourable reactions.