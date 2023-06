Kamal Haasan has joined the cast of director Nag Aswin’s big-budget film Project K. The film also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Amitabh Bachchan in crucial roles. Earlier, speculations were rife that Kamal Haasan has been roped in for Project K in the role of an antagonist. Now, the speculations have finally been confirmed by the makers. Kamal Haasan received a warm welcome from his co-stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan through a social media post. And the Vikram actor has now responded to the tweet, by expressing his gratitude tobe a part of Project K. Also Read - Prabhas moves on from Adipurush; welcomes Kamal Haasan as a villain in Project K, starring him and Deepika Padukone in the lead

Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Kamal Haasan in Project K

Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house of Project K, tweeted a video of Kamal Haasan in various roles from his films, announcing the actor’s entry into the Nag Ashwin directorial. The textual layout in the video read, “We needed someone whose shadow could cover the earth. There was only one… Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan.” Re-sharing the tweet, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Kamal Haasan on board, as he wrote, “Welcome Kamal… great working with you again… it’s been a while!” Also Read - Project K: Deepika Padukone's co-star Saswata Chatterjee calls her a trend setter and inspiration for other actresses

Kamal Haasan pens ‘thank you’ note for Amitabh Bachchan

Replying to Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet, Kamal Haasan penned, “Thank you for the love, Amit Ji. Looking forward to collaborating with Prabhas, Aswani Dutt, Nag Ashwin, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Santhosh Narayanan, and Vyjayanthi Movies.” Also Read - Amidst Adipurush poor online review; Prabhas fans pin hopes on Salaar, Project K and more films of the actor

Trending Now

Along with the tweet, Kamal Haasan also released a statement where he spoke about his gladness of working with the Project K team. “50 years back when I was a dance assistant and an assistant director, the name Aswini Dutt loomed large in the production sector. Both of us are coming together after 50 years,” read an excerpt of the statement.

Kamal Haasan on working with Amitabh Bachchan

Kamal Haasan further added that although he had previously worked with Amitabh Bachchan, it felt like “the first time” as Amitabh Bachchan never failed to reinvent himself with every film. Calling himself to be a “film buff” Kamal Haasan continued that he was eagerly waiting for Project K. Putting his faith in director Nag Ashwin’s “vision” of filmmaking the Tamil superstar concluded, “With our director Nag Ashwin’s vision, I am sure that applause will echo across our country and the world cinema.”

Project K release date

Reports claim that Project K is going to be high on VFX and graphics. Kamal Haasan has reportedly charged a whopping sum of Rs 150 crore for the film, almost double the amount paid to Prabhas. Made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, Project K is scheduled to hit the silver screens on January 12, 2024.