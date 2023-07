Deepika Padukone fans are super excited as the makers of Project K dropped a new poster revealing her look. For the first time, Deepika Padukone and mighty Prabhas are coming together on the big screen and fans are unable to keep calm. Project K is one ambitious project that everyone is waiting for desperately. Ahead of the first teaser release on July 21, 2023, the makers added to the hype by dropping Deepika Padukone's poster. She looks every bit fierce and intriguing in the poster. But netizens have a complaint. Also Read - Project K actress Deepika Padukone shares her idea of date night with Ranveer Singh; and it's all mushy

As the poster made its way to the internet, netizens complained that they were expecting the full look of Deepika Padukone and not just the portrait image. As reported by News18, one of the comments on the poster read, "Look means.. I thought it was full photo.. What is this, you released the passport-size photo?" Also Read - Deepika Padukone’s low rating to Ranveer Singh’s looks is making netizens say if she is reconsidering her choice [Watch video]

Check out the tweets below:

Full look release cheyochuga @VyjayanthiFilms

Edaina body lo okka part a release chestara ? Apudu hand ipudu face ?#Prabhas Anna look full release cheyandi ayya ?#ProjectK — , (@rebel_aravind_) July 17, 2023

We can only see her face. Kya “dune dune” laga rakha hai with just face reveal ? This is a very common aesthetic in post-apocalyptic scifi setting. #ProjectK #DeepikaPadukone #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/FnKr6LLbSj — aish (@deepikalove86) July 17, 2023

Aadhar card ki photo daalke first look out bol rahe — Mahiway ? (@Themahiwayy) July 17, 2023

Nonetheless, majority of fans are highly impressed with Deepika Padukone's look from Project K and are looking forward to the first glimpses of the film. Though Prabhas tasted failure in Adipurush, his fans are supporting him wholeheartedly and are cheering for Project K with full power. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. It was recently that Kamal Haasan announced that he has joined the team of Project K to play a crutial role. Also Read - Project K aka KaalChakra: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer to create bigger storm in the US than RRR

Trending Now

Project K team will also attend Comic Con where the film's footage and merchandise will be unvieled.