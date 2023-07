Prabhas’ Adipurush might have stooped below expectations at the box office. But he has the opportunity to erase Adipurush’s failure from people’s minds, with his upcoming films, Salaar and Project K. Big names like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone are associated with Project K, a Nag Ashwin directorial. Amidst the buzz surrounding the film, the makers have dropped an intriguing poster of the Prabhas-starrer, piquing the interest of fans further. The poster came with the revelation that Project K’s title and trailer will be launched at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023 convention in San Diego, California. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 finale: Aishwarya Sharma wins the ticket to finale of Rohit Shetty show? Know here

Project K new poster

Prabhas and Project K's production company Vyjayanthimovies unveiled the poster in a joint Instagram post. "The world awaits the ultimate showdown. Brace yourselves for a glimpse into the world of Project K on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA)," read the caption. The poster captured a hand wrapped in bandages fist bumping another armoured hand. Sparks were seen emanating from the powerful impact of the clash between the two hands. The identity of the two hands remains a mystery.

Project K’s exclusive glimpses to be shown at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 is a comic book convention, dealing with nonprofit multi-genre entertainment events which is held annually since 1970. Project K's cast, including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone will be attending the launch event. This Nag Ashwin directorial marks the first Indian film to mark its presence at the San Diego Comic-Con. According to a report by Variety, the film unit will host a panel, named 'This is Project K: First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-fi Epic.' This indicates that apart from unveiling the three T's - teaser, trailer, and title, the audience will also be treated with exclusive "glimpses" of Project K. The SDCC convention is scheduled to take place between July 20 to July 23.

Prabhas upcoming films

Project K also stars Disha Patani, Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, and Gaurav Chopra in important roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theaters next year on January 12, during the occasion of Sankranti. Besides Project K, Prabhas is geared up for the release of Salaar, comprising two segments. The first segment, titled Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will premiere on the big screens on September 28.