Prabhas starrer Adipurush may have been delayed but cheer up Prabhas fans as we are here with a new update on another Prabhas' film, Project K. The Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan starrer is touted to be a futuristic action thriller movie, directed by Nag Ashwin. Project K is one of the most anticipated films starring Prabhas. And the makers are now planning to release the film on a festive weekend in 2024. Yes, you read that right.

Prabhas starrer Project K to release in 2024

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the makers of Project K want to release the film around Eid in 2024. It has a week full of holidays and it could be a great festive weekend boost for the Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer film. Apart from Eid, the week also has Ambedkar Jayanti, Tamil New Year, and Ram Navami covering the 7 days. If reports are anything to go by, the makers are planning to release the film around 10th April. They are also contemplating the release by the month-end. Baahubali 2 starring Prabhas dropped on 28th April.

Why is Project K releasing in 2024?

Y'all would be wondering why so much delay in Project K's release. Firstly, the stars have other projects in the pipeline. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan have several films in their kitty as it is. Secondly and most importantly, the film is being produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The production house is completing 50 years in 2024. Vyjayanthi Movies is a huge name in the Telugu industry. It has entertained fans for years. Prabhas' fans would are eagerly waiting for Project K as well.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is making her Telugu film debut with Project K. The film was reportedly eyeing a January 2024 release earlier. The filming began in 2021 at Ramoji Film City wherein a futuristic set was erected.