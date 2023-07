Prabhas starrer Project K is trending worldwide. And the moment that everyone has been waiting for is here! The first look of Prabhas from Project K has been released online. Netizens and fans have reacted to the first look of Prabhas from the Nag Ashwin-directed movie. Project K makers are going to drop a glimpse of the sci-fi actioner movie in a couple of hours now. The team of Project K including Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan will be attending the San Diego Comic-Con. And ahead of the massive promotions, they have unveiled the first look of Prabhas from the film. Also Read - Project K: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati land in the US ahead of San Diego Comic-con; special gesture by fans in Japan, Dallas creates buzz

Prabhas' first look from Project K drops

The Nag Ashwin-directed movie Project K is a sci-fi action thriller. It is said to be based in a dystopian world. However, not much details have been shared about the movie as of yet. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan are going to star in the project which has Kamal Haasan as the antagonist. After releasing the first look of Deepika Padukone, the makers have now shared the first look of Prabhas. The handsome hunk is seen as though making a landing with his fist touching the ground, causing disruption. Prabhas is wearing armour which says he might be a superhero. The actor has long hair which has been tied up in a manbun. He has a scraggly beard too. Prabhas is shooting a fierce look in the direction of the camera. "The Hero rises. From now, the Game changes," the caption reads from Vyajayanthi Films' tweet. Check it out below: Also Read - Project K: Netizens have THIS complaint with Deepika Padukone first look poster

Prabhas' first look from Project K disappoints fans?

The look has grabbed headlines in Entertainment News. Fans of Prabhas have been looking forward to seeing the first look of the Rebel star from the Nag Ashwin movie. While some fans are rejoicing about the look and are showering it with love and also predicting the box office records in making, there are some who are heavily disappointed with the look. Some netizens feel that it is a fan edit poster and have openly criticised it too. Prabhas' last couple of films were quite disappointing for fans and they just want everything to be perfect from now on, especially after Adipurush. Check out the reactions here: Also Read - Project K aka KaalChakra: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer to create bigger storm in the US than RRR

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's look also got flak as it included just her face and not her full body picture. Project K is scheduled to release on 12th January 2024.