Project K's grand launch will happen in just a couple of hours. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Kamal Haasan are at the San Diego Comic-Con Festival. It is the first ever Indian film to be opened at the most popular Comic book and entertainment festival. Fans of Prabhas are looking forward to the same. And in fact, a couple of days ago, Prabhas landed in the US with Rana Daggubati. And now, he has been joined by Kamal Haasan as well. The makers have revealed a comic book-style poster as well which has been the talk of the town. And now, going viral is Prabhas and his new look. Also Read - Project K glimpse: Prabhas, Kamal Haasan’s first picture together from San Diego Comic-Con is here while Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Prabhas sports new look at the San Diego Comic-Con

Prabhas' new look from Project K shocked fans. They did not really like the look and felt that the makers had dropped a poorly made fan edit. And some even compared Prabhas' look with Adipurush's poor look and debacle. But later, Prabhas' new look was revealed which was relatively better. And now, Prabhas is seen sporting a fresh look for the San Diego Comic Con festival too. He has short hair unlike the one in his poster. Prabhas look dapper in a blazer, a black tee and pants. Prabhas look really good. His look is going viral in entertainment news. Also Read - Was Ranbir Kapoor against Deepika Padukone doing film like Cocktail, but changed his mind later? Find out

Fans impressed with Prabhas' new look at San Diego Comic-Con festival

Fans are in love with this look of Prabhas. The blue blazer that he is wearing is being loved by fans. It is a simple look but they love their Darling for the same. Now all eyes are on the first glimpse of Prabhas starrer Project K. This is the first time that the actor will be out and about promoting the movie Project K. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Project K: Here's why Deepika Padukone will not join Prabhas, Rana Daggubati for the grand launch at San Diego Comic-Con

Get Ready for #WhatisProjectK with #ProjectKGlimpse#ComicCon 's Biggest Stage

Hall Of Fame For Hall H’s Most Heroic Panels Is Set In A Few hours Follow ? @telugubit#Randomclick of #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/4vQMWddydb — Telugubit (@telugubit) July 20, 2023

How Many Of U All Are Going To Stay Awake This Whole Night For Glimpse Reply With “?” #ProjectKGlimpse #ProjectK#WhatIsProjectK #Prabhas ?❤️‍? pic.twitter.com/m3zTHqnDCQ — yaswanth_PRABHAS*™*?? (@yashprabhas123) July 20, 2023

#ProjectKGlimpse Launch at #ComicCon, Youtube Release and #ProjectK Official Social Media Handles anni... Back to Back Release Aipothay emo night 2AM ki... COMPLETE ACTIVENESS choopinchandra Rebels ee okka roju #WhatisProjectK ki ???#Prabhas ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sjybQwllFq — ɴɪʀᴀɴᴊᴀɴ (@GNiranj83256363) July 20, 2023

Prabhas' fans across the globe have been eagerly waiting for the first glimpse of Project K which has Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles too. The fans in Japan, Dallas and other states have been doing special gestures such as car rally, decorating the letter K and whatnot. The fans in Japan have requested PRabhas and team Project K to come to Japan and promote the movie there. Fans in India have also urged the team to go to Japan as well.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Prabhas' movie is going to break records and leave behind RRR as well. The buzz around Project K is quite high. It is a sci-fi movie by Nag Ashwin. Project K's title is rumoured to be titled KaalChakra. We will have to wait for a couple of hours more, maybe they will reveal the title. Project K is scheduled for release on 12th January 2024.