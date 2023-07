Project K starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and more is buzzing hot right now. Everyone is gearing up for a glimpse of the sci-fi movie by Nag Ashwin which will be revealed at the San Deigo Comic-Con on 20th July (21st July). Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will be attending the Comic-con wherein they will be revealing a glimpse globally. It is also said that the makers might unveil the title of the movie as well. Meanwhile, KaalChakra is rumoured to be the title of Project K. And now, Prabhas has reached the US with Rana Daggubati. Also Read - Project K: Netizens have THIS complaint with Deepika Padukone first look poster

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati land in the US for San Deigo Comic-Con

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati are in the US. Vyajayanti Movies has dropped the picture of Prabhas and Rana from the US. They are standing just right below the sign showing the way towards Hollywood. It has left fans very excited about the same. The hype about Prabhas' Project K is already very high. The secrecy around the project is just building the hype. Check out the post here: Also Read - Project K aka KaalChakra: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer to create bigger storm in the US than RRR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

A special gesture from Prabhas' fans in Dallas for Project K

Some of Prabhas' fans did a car rally in Dallas ahead of the makers attending the Project K promotion at the San Deigo Comic-con. They created a K with the help of cars. The video of the same is going viral online and in Entertainment News. And not just Dallas, but also in Charlotte, NC and St Louis, USA the same thing happening. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo to Ram Charan’s Game Changer: Upcoming South Indian box office blockbusters

Watch the video of Dallas fans for Project K here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

Fans in Japan also create buzz about Project K

Videos of fans wearing Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K's merchandise, a t-shirt of Project K and roaming on the streets of Japan. They are Prabhas' fans and want Prabhas and the team of Project K to promote the film in Japan. And other Prabhas fans want the makers to fulfil their wish. Isn't this amazing?

Watch the video of Japanese fans at Tokyo Station here:

Project K is said to break records of RRR in the US. The makers have planned a lot of activities in the US. The teaser of Project K will be launched at the prestigious Hall H. Project K will be the first ever Indian movie to be launched at the San Deigo Comic Con. Meanwhile, recently, a look of Deepika Padukone was revealed by the makers. However, the look was criticized because it only included her face and not her character deets such as costume and more. Fans criticized the poster and the makers and asked them to do promotions properly just like Prabhas' other film, Salaar Cease Fire. Project K is releasing on 12th January 2024.