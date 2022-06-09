Prophet Muhammad row: Naseeruddin Shah opens up on why Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir haven't reacted; 'They have too much to lose'

Naseeruddin Shah has opened up about why the three Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, have remained mum on Prophet Muhammad row. He cited Aryan Khan's arrest in a drugs case and called it a witch-hunt.