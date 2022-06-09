Amid row over the statements of former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal against Prophet Muhammad, veteran actor has opened up about why the three Khans of Bollywood, , and , have remained mum on the issue. He said that they have too much to lose by citing 's arrest in a drugs case and called it a witch-hunt. Also Read - From Salman Khan to Neha Kakkar: Meet the most popular Indian celebrities on Instagram

"I cannot speak for them. I am not in the position they are in. I feel they think they would be risking too much. But then, I don’t know how they explain to their own conscience about it. But I think they are in a position where they have too much to lose,” Naseeruddin told NDTV. Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding; Shah Rukh Khan trolled for attending WikkiNayan's big day; netizens say, ‘Itna jaldi Covid se recover hogaya?'

Citing Aryan Khan's example, the veteran actor added, "What happened to Shah Rukh Khan and the dignity with which he faced it was admirable. It was nothing but a witch-hunt. He has kept his mouth shut. All he did was support Trinamool and applaud Mamata Banerjee. gets raided. Anyone who makes any statement gets a response. Maybe I am next. I don’t know. (laughs) Though they won’t find anything.” Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan first wedding picture OUT: The latest celeb husband and wife look like a match made in heaven

He also took a dig at the rise of ‘pseudo-patriotic’ cinema such as The Kashmir Files, directed by . He called the movie ‘an almost fictionalised version of the suffering of Kashmiri Hindus’ and mentioned that the government was promoting the film.

Reacting to Shah's comments, Vivek tweeted the video and wrote, "I agree with this. You are indeed abused and penalised for talking about Kashmiri Hindu Genocide in your own country."

I agree with this.

You are indeed abused and penalised for talking about Kashmiri Hindu Genocide in your own country. pic.twitter.com/sU4lePOfe0 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 8, 2022

Meanwhile, after Qatar, Iran and Kuwait, now the UAE has condemned statements by former BJP spokespersons on Prophet Muhammad. The UAE foreign office expressed denunciation and rejection of insults to the founder of Islam.