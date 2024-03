One more Bollywood couple are all set to tie the knot this month. And without any surprise to it, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda themselves shared the announcement of tying the knot in the month of March. The fans of both actors got excited as they finally took their relationship to another level. Pulkit and Kriti have been dating for years now and it's indeed going to be a fun wedding for them. As per reports in ANI, Kriti, and Pulkit who both belong to Delhi will tie the knot in Manesar at ITC Grand. Pulkit and Kriti's families are very excited to attend their wedding and it's going to be an intimate affair. The reports also claim that Pulkit and Kriti will not host any wedding reception in Mumbai and will only have three functions in Delhi, from Mehendi-haldi, sangeet and the marriage.

It is also reported that very few people from the industry are going to be a part of the wedding and the Fukrey star cast is definitely on the guest list. Richa Chadha who is expecting her first child with Ali Fazal will also be a part of the wedding and the mom-to-be cannot wait to join the celebration.

Pulkit Samrat has been in Bollywood for years now, his personal life was always in focus as he got divorced from his first wife Shweta Rohira within a year. Shweta was Salman Khan's Rakhi sister, after their divorce the girl cut all her ties with the Khan family as well, and it hardly seen attending any of their family gatherings. While Pulkit held himself and continued to do his work in Bollywood as today he has made a mark with Fukrey.