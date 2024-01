In a surprising and sweet turn of events, after months of dating, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have gotten engaged. Yes, you read that right. The lovebirds are yet to announce their roka ceremony with gorgeous snaps. However, Pulkit and Kriti's roka ceremony pictures have made it to Instagram already. As it happens, Pulkit's sister Ria Luthra took to her Instagram handle to share the happy moments from the ceremony. A report on Pinkvilla says that the duo had their roka done recently.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat get engaged, roka done

In the pictures, we see Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda surrounded by all of their loved ones. Kriti is seen in a beautiful royal blue Anarkali suit. It has golden zari work on the border. Pulkit is hugging Kriti from behind. Everyone is all smiles for the picture. We get a glimpse of the rings on their ring finger too. They have kept it subtle but it is so heartwarming. Pulkit and Kriti's fans would indeed be happy today. Ria shared the pictures and captioned the post saying "Fam Jam," and put out a hashtag saying #blessed. Have a look at Kriti and Pulkit 's roka ceremony pictures here:

Will Pulkit and Kriti tie the knot this year? Well, we love big fat Indian weddings.