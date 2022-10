Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh has made it to the headlines again. A leaked audio of the Liger helmer is going viral on social media. As per the media reports, Puri Jagannadh is seen reacting to the distributors' protest message going viral. Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer multi-language release Liger was a big dud at the box office. It shocked everyone despite the heavy promotions across the country. And after the Liger box office disaster, reports surfaced stating that the team were trying to compensate for the losses. And in the middle of it all, a WhatsApp chat and alleged leaked audio of Puri Jagannadh are going viral. Also Read - Malobika Banerjee was surprised to see Vijay Deverakonda in Liger after he mocked Hindi language: 'He told me it is like Hebrew'

Protest planned against Puri Jagannadh after Liger failure?

Ram Gopal Verma shared a screengrab of a WhatsApp message that alleged that the distributors were planning on protesting in front of Jagannadh's house on the 27th for about four days. A report in Pinkvilla said that there were about 83 distributors who may come for the protest. The message also included that if any distributor doesn't turn up they will be removed from the beneficiaries. No losses will be incurred and no further information will be provided after failing to turn up on the said day. Also Read - Did Janhvi Kapoor spill the beans on Vijay Deverakonda's relationship status? Mili actress says, 'He's practically married'

Puri Jagannadh addresses protest and threats?

As per reports, Puri Jagannadh's alleged audio clip is going viral wherein he claimed that he doesn't have to pay anybody and that he has already spoken to the buyers. They agreed on a fixed amount and also asked for a time period of a month for the same. However, after the reaction of the distributors, he says will not pay for the losses. Puri Jagannadh asked if they were blackmailing him. He alleged adds that he has played a big gamble here, just like poker which will have some wins and some losses. He talked about his other films and how he is to collect money from the buyers and will the buyer's association collect it for him. It is alleged that Puri added that he will pay to those who will not protest. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's happy times, Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan pose with twins and more: Glimpses into South stars' Diwali 2022 celebrations

Advertisement

Threatening Msg circulating in Distribution groups about LIGER pic.twitter.com/RkYRYkNrwz — (@RGVzoomin) October 24, 2022

All not well between Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda?

As per a report in TOI, Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda are not on talking terms. The portal said that Vijay has backed out of Jana Gana Mana and is not taking calls from Puri either. It was also reported with a source quote that Vijay's payment of Liger is also due which has not been done. Things are pretty risky right now.