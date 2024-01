Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna has recently expressed her heartfelt gratitude after the Delhi Police arrested the accused man who created her deekfake video. On Saturday, the man named Eemani Naveen (24), was arrested in the deepfake video case. He was said to have created and posted Rashmika's deep fake videos on social media platforms. The accused revealed that he wanted to increase the followers of the page and hence created the deepfake video. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Animal: Taapsee Pannu reveals why the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is NOT fit for the Indian audience; says 'I am not an extremist...'

Rashmika took to her twitter and wrote, 'Expressing my heartfelt gratitude to @DCP_IFSO. Thank you for apprehending those responsible. Feeling truly grateful for the community that embraces me with love, support and shields me. Girls and boys - if your image is used or morphed anywhere without your consent. It is wrong! And I hope this is a reminder that you are surrounded by people who will support you and action will be taken'. Also Read - Animal: Mahabharat's Krishna aka Nitesh Bhardwaj slams Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol's movie

Have a look at Rashmika Mandanna's tweet

Expressing my heartfelt gratitude to @DCP_IFSO ?? Thank you for apprehending those responsible. Feeling truly grateful for the community that embraces me with love, support and shields me. ?? Girls and boys - if your image is used or morphed anywhere without your consent. It… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) January 20, 2024

Trending Now

As per the cops, the arrested person is a resident of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh. He is a B-tech graduate from a reputed engineering college in Chennai and even completed certification in Digital Marketing from Google Garage in 2019. Deputy Commissioner of Police, IFSO Unit, Hemant Tiwari revealed that Naveen used to run a fan page of Rashmika and he even created two more fan pages for other celebs. The senior police officer said that the man got scared after he learned that his videos made nationwide controversy.

Well, in November 2023, a deepfake AI-generated video of Rashmika went viral on social media. In the video, a woman who was seen resembling Rashmika was seen wearing a black swimsuit. Later, it was revealed that in the original video there was a British Indian girl whose face got morphed.