Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna recently took to Instagram on Monday and shared an image of herself and Tiger Shroff. The two recently shot for an ad and they looked adorable together. The picture clearly shows that Rashmika had loads of fun while shooting for Tiger. Dear Comrade actress Rashmika captioned the picture, "The rumours were true you guysssss..lol!! Tiger Shroff and I just shot for an ad. ??????? Working with him was absolute ??????. Look forward to it ??."

Tiger has not yet commented on Mandanna's sweet compliments about him. On the work front, Rashmika received a lot of fame for Pushpa: The Rise. She will be soon making her Bollywood debut with the Sidharth Malhotra with Mission Majnu film. She also has Goodbye, Sita Ramam, Animal, and Pushpa 2: The Rule in the pipeline. Rashmika recently wrapped up the shooting of Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will resume shooting for Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun in the month of August. While Tiger was last seen in Heropanti 2.