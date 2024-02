Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited films of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. But seems like the wait is not too far as the actors have begun the shooting of the film. Rashmika Mandanna who created a stir with her performance in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has donned herself as Srivalli and is enjoying every moment of it. Rasmika Mandanna who has bonded extremely well with the Pushpa team and it's like coming back home on the sets of Pushpa 2 for her, took to her Instagram stories and shared the picture of the filmmaker Sukumar and captioned; Candidly posing". Also Read - Ram Charan to Kajal Aggarwal: South Indian actors who purchased luxurious homes in Mumbai

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

It looks like the entire team is having a gala time on the sets of Pushpa The Rule and fans are thrilled to see what the actors have in store. With Pushpa, Allu Arjun won his first National Award in 2023 in the best actor category. He is also the first South Indian actor to win the National Award. And now Pushpa is even more special for the actor for all the more valid reasons.

Pushpa sensation is all over and Allu Arjun became an overnight star among Hindi audiences. The glimpse of Pushpa the Rule left the audience berserk and even more excited to watch the film.

It was reported that Rashmika Mandanna's character in the sequel will be killed and Pushpa will seek revenge for the same. But these are all speculations and one can wait with the bathed breath to watch how Pushpa 2 unfolds on the big screen on August 15, 2024. It was also reported that the makers will announce the third part of Pushpa in the climax of Pushpa 3 and that will be the last part of the film.

