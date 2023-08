Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has been one of the most-awaited movies across the country. Pushpa: The Rise was released in December 2021 and since then, fans have been waiting for the sequel but there has been no update about it. The Sukumar directorial, starring Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Daali Dhanunjaya and others in lead roles, the shoot of the film was also kept on hold for quite some time and there has been no update about it. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but this Tollywood newbie to do an item number in Allu Arjun film?

Last month, the shooting of Pushpa 2 faced a halt as director Sukumar had to travel to the United States to attend his daughter's musical training course. As a result, the film's production has not yet resumed, leaving a significant portion of the film unfinished, with more than 60% of the filming still pending.

Interestingly, it was Allu Arjun, the lead actor in the movie, who proposed to slow down the shooting process. He expressed his desire to see Pushpa 2 hit the screens in April 2024, instead of this year. The reason behind this decision is his belief that releasing the film during the summer vacation period will attract a larger audience and lead to higher revenue. He pointed out the success of KGF 2, which broke records when it was released in April, as an example of the strategic release date's potential.

Taking Allu Arjun's suggestion into account, the production company is now actively searching for ideal release dates within April 2024. With ample time on their hands, the shooting is currently progressing at a slow pace. The team is meticulously planning to ensure a perfect release window and optimal reception from the audience.

As of now, there is a possibility that Pushpa 2 will be scheduled for release in the second or third week of April 2024. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the continuation of the thrilling and action-packed story that began with the first instalment of the film. As the project unfolds, anticipation is growing, and the filmmakers are striving to create a masterpiece that will leave an indelible mark on Indian cinema.