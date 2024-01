Pushpa 2 is right now the most awaited film of Allu Arjun among Hindi audiences as well. Pushpa made Allu become the first south Indian star to win his first National Award in the best actor category and the fans called it most deserved. And now the latest development is that Pushpa 2 which is gearing up for its release will defeat Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at the box office. As reported in TOI, on the basis of the new feature installed on the booking app, the hourly booking details of the upcoming releases are shared. This innovation is done on the booking app to understand the clear box office dynamics of the films. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun film makers face a big blow for theatrical rights in the Telugu belt?

On that basis, Shah Rukh Khan's most successful film Jawan had reportedly collected more than 80000 thousand tickets, while Ranbir Kapoor's Animal had collected above 84000 tickets in an hour. It is stated that these two films got the maximum bookings and now Pushpa 2 will create history and break the highest collection tickets record. Also Read - Christmas 2023: Allu Arjun and Ram Charan celebrate the festival together; check out the inside pictures

As the anticipation around the pan India films among Hindi audiences has increased and Pushpa coming with its sequel is claimed to collect record-breaking numbers in tickets and it's around 100,0000 tickets per hour. The buzz around Pushpa 2 is unimaginable, Allu Arjun's unmatchable style as Pushpa won millions of hearts and the wait is only getting audiences restless for the massive release.

Allu Arjun's most anticipated film Pushpa 2 is slated to release on August 15, 2024. And indeed it's going to be the most celebratory year for Allu Arjun. The film will show the world between Pushpa and Fahadh Faasil's character Bhanwar Singh. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as Srivalli all over again.

