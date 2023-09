National Award-winning Telugu actor Allu Arjun is getting more and more ambitious. His last film Pushpa (Pushpa: The Rose) was a big hit at the box office, across India. And now, the Telugu star wants the sequel Pushpa 2 (Pushpa: The Rule) to be a super hit and even better than its first part. According to a report on Koimoi, someone close to Allu Arjun shared what the actor wants for this sequel of Pushpa with the director. Allu Arjun told the director, Sukumar, that he wants Pushpa 2: The Rule to be even bigger than the first one. He also wants it to be larger than SS Rajamouli's RRR which starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Arjun really wants Pushpa 2 to be known worldwide. The special effects (VFX) and the action scenes will be even more massive than what we saw in RRR.

Allu Arjun wants Pushpa 2 to be bigger than RRR and Gadar 2

The reason behind this big ambition for Pushpa 2 is the success of Gadar 2. Allu Arjun believes that the Pushpa series can make a similar impact as Gadar 2 did. So he's not taking any chances. He's determined to make Pushpa 2 as grand and impactful as possible, and his message to the team is clear: "Make it bigger than RRR."

Trending Now

Allu Arjun created history

Recently, Allu Arjun made history by becoming the first Telugu actor to win a National Award for his acting in Pushpa. After this amazing achievement, he thanked his fans on Twitter. He congratulated all the National Award winners from different categories and languages all over the country. He expressed his gratitude for the love and wishes he received from all corners of the country and said he felt honoured and humbled.

Checkout video;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Pushpa 2: The Rule star cast