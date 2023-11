Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, is a huge name in the south. He is a leading producer in the industry. And his latest comment on Yash and his massive hit film KFG has brought him a lot of criticism from the Rocky Bhai fans. In his latest interaction, Allu Aravind claims that KGF became a huge hit because of the richness of the production and questioned who was Yash before KGF. "Who was Yash before the release of the KGF movie? Why did that movie make noise? It was that richness that led to the success of the movie. This is just one example. Whoever the hero of the movie is, it is because of the making that it attracts the audience". This statement of the Pushpa 2 actor's father left the fans of Yash irked, and they are strongly criticising him. "BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Best of South Indian crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Watch the video of Allu Aravind making a livid statement on Yash starrer KGF that has been bringing criticism for the superstar's father.

'Who is Yash before KGF'

'A small actor nobody knew'

'His previous film collection 9cr'

'His next film which started after KGF1 wrap - low budget rural comedy Kirataka2 which he shelved' Producer #AlluAravind Honest, Bold Comments on KGF @TheNameIsYashpic.twitter.com/S72NPO5b3T — ??? | ????????? ??? ?????? (@Karnatakaa_BO) November 7, 2023

Fans of Yash come out in support of the actor. Also Read - Ramayana: No Laxman for Ranbir Kapoor's Ram? Makers face a tough time casting for the mythology

KGF is special only because of Yash. It is unimaginable without him. That is his contribution. What's this guy's problem? — Neelam (@Neelam87416705) November 7, 2023



While there are certain sections of Shine who are reminding the Pushpa 2 father about his son's humble beginnings and how he was also a small-time hero once upon a time, Lately, Allu Arjun witnessed a massive success with Pushpa, and especially among the Hindi audience, the film was a great success. With Pushpa, Allu Arjun became the first South Indian star to win the Best Actor National Awards, and it was a glorious moment for him. Also Read - Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor to give up non-veg food, alcohol to play Ram; follows Prabhas, Akshay Kumar?

When we talk about Yash, he is the face of the masses. The superstar fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce KGF 3. The star will be reportedly making his Bollywood debut alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayan, where he will portray the role of Ravan in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial.