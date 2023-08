Pushpa 2: The Rule stands as one of the most highly anticipated upcoming pan-Indian films. Ever since the first look poster of Allu Arjun from the sequel of his blockbuster movie has been released, fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie. Even though we don't know the exact day when Pushpa 2 will come out, it seems like fans will have to wait a bit longer before they can watch it in theaters. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Fahadh Faasil poster as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat will leave you restless to watch Allu Arjun starrer

It has been nearly two years since the release of Pushpa 1. However, Pushpa 2 has only completed 40 per cent of its shooting. Despite the excitement of the people, reports are suggesting that the film might not be released anytime soon.

According to reports, Pushpa 2 is going to be released only after March next year as Allu Arjun is targeting an April release. The actor is said to have been eyeing the date when Baahubali and KGF have released. Speculations are rife that Sukumar's incomplete script work has caused him to put the project on hold for nearly four months due to dissatisfaction with the output. Currently, even though filming has begun, it's reported that the director is still working on improving the script. Also, with a desire to deliver an exceptional movie experience, Sukumar might postpone the release slightly to ensure its utmost quality for the audience.

Speaking of Pushpa, it was both written and directed by Sukumar. The movie came out in 2021 and received a lot of love from everyone. The action drama focused on the issue of red sandalwood smuggling. In April month of this year, Allu Arjun unveiled the first-look poster of Pushpa 2, where he appeared wearing a saree with his face adorned in blue and red shades. He was also seen wearing bangles, jewellery, a nose pin, and earrings as well.