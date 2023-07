Samantha Ruth Prabhus’a ‘O Antava Mama’ from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 took the internet by storm for its peppy tune and amazing dance moves. The song became a sensation on the internet overnight and was even played by DJs at parties on a global level. Such was the grace of Samantha, the music of Devi Sri Prasad and the presence of Allu Arjun in that song. Pushpa: The Rule is currently in the making and director Sukumar is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to making sure the film is crafted in the best way possible. There have been rumours about Samantha doing an item song once again but the actress, earlier, made it clear that she has not been approached for Pushpa 2. Also Read - Are Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde being replaced with THESE newbies in T’town?

As of the latest reports, there are speculations that Sreeleela might join the cast of Pushpa 2 for a special item song. To fill the void left by Samantha's absence, the makers of Pushpa 2 are reportedly considering Sreeleela for a special dance number. Sreeleela's potential inclusion in the film for the item song has caught the attention of industry insiders. If the speculations turn out to be true, this opportunity could be a breakthrough in Sreeleela's career. Also Read - Decoding SSMB28 first look: Here is all you need to know about Mahesh Babu starrer

Director Sukumar and music Director Devi Sri Prasad are said to be interested in bringing Sreeleela on board for the item number. As of now, this remains to be speculation that many want to be true, and official confirmation from the film's production team is awaited. Fans are eagerly looking forward to more details about the movie and any official announcements regarding the casting for Pushpa 2. Also Read - NBK108: Balakrishna‘s transformation looks unbelievable in the first look poster; Kajal and Sreeleela in pivotal roles

The film, starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is already highly anticipated and expected to be a big blockbuster in Indian cinema. The shooting is happening at a brisk pace right now and an official release date is expected to be out soon.