Pushpa 2 has been trending since morning, and the fans are going berserk ever since the report of making a cameo in this superhit sequel went out. There is a stormy buzz about the Simba actor making a significant cameo in the film, and indeed, it is going to be a visual treat for the fans to watch this one. As per reports in Siasat.com, the Cirkus actor will be playing the role of police officer to Pushparaj's character in the film, and this will only add more interest and curiosity among the fans to pull the audience to the theatres. Ranveer Singh is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood, and the fans love him as and this is definitely going to be a damn exciting watch. Ranveer and Allu share a great camaraderie, and they are waiting to witness them together. Also Read - Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff to come together for an action film helmed by Karan Johar? Here’s everything you need to know

Pushpa was a huge hit, and Samantha's hot number, Oo Anatava, has been remembered till now. How can one get over Pushpa's swag? And now Ranveer's tadka will add more excitement to the film. There have been reports that this time Samantha might not do an item number as she is not known now, but the makers are defiantly leaving no stone unturned to make the film a super exciting experience. While Ranveer is also going to make his south debut soon, the actor doing a cameo will only help him attract the south audience, which will help him get easily accessible for the audience down south. Talking about Pushpa 2, the teaser of the film was magnificent and only left the fans restless to watch the full fledged film soon. Rashmika Mandanna too plays a prominent role in Pushpa 2.

Currently, Ranveer is awaiting the release of Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, helmed by Karan Johar, with Alia Bhatt. Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, and the film didn't make a mark at the box office. Right now, all eyes are on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani as Karan Johar's directorial after 6 years of sabbatical. And fans are hoping it's worth it.