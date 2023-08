Star Allu Arjun, propelled by the worldwide success of RRR, envisions a foray into Hollywood, asserting that this phenomenon has broadened the horizons of Indian cinema on the global stage. In a conversation with Variety, he expressed, "This has not only unlocked new opportunities but also shifted perceptions towards exploring uncharted territories beyond our traditional markets." Also Read - Mahesh Babu to Anushka Shetty: Top 10 South Indian actors who REJECTED Bollywood films

As part of his international expansion, Allu Arjun disclosed his intention to collaborate with a Hollywood agent, emphasizing the need for Indian actors to adopt a global perspective in light of India's ascending status as a global superpower. He envisages a future where Indian cinema will transcend borders, akin to the global popularity of Korean dramas, predicting a golden era for the Indian entertainment industry within the next decade.

Reflecting on his historic win at the National Indian Film Awards as the first actor from Telugu cinema to secure the Best Actor accolade, Allu Arjun conveyed his gratitude, stating, "Receiving the National Award is the highest form of recognition. In 69 years of Telugu cinema, this achievement marked a significant milestone, filling the hearts of Telugu people with pride."

He attributed the success of Pushpa to its authenticity and rural essence, stressing the importance of staying true to the characters and their roots. "Our storytelling was firmly grounded in authenticity and honesty, resonating across languages," he affirmed, adding that embracing their true selves while appealing to a diverse audience was key, echoing the adage that going local is the path to going global.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated for a 2024 release, and Allu Arjun promises it will deliver an even more exhilarating experience. The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist. The film is currently being shot in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad at a brisk pace.