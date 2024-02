Shah Rukh Khan has found a fan in Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan and this video is proof. The King Khan was back on X after two weeks where he happily interacted with his fans. Where one of the superstar's fan clubs shared the video of Allu Ayaan singing his film song Lutt Putt Gaya and Ayaan indeed aced it. This video of Allu Arjun's son singing Lutt Putt Gaya is winning hearts and it also caught Shah Rukh Khan's attention. The Dunki star has the most adorable and honest reaction. He thanked the little one for all the love and even added how he is now going to make his kids sing Srevalli. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left Vicky Kaushal in awe with her Hindi [Watch video]

Shah Rukh Khan watched the video of Allu Arjun's son singing Lutt Putt Gaya and wrote, " Thank u lil one… you are flower and fire both rolled into one!!! Now getting my kids to practice singing @alluarjun's Srivalli… ha ha".

Thank u lil one… you are flower and fire both rolled into one!!! Now getting my kids to practice singing @alluarjun’s Srivalli… ha ha https://t.co/XZr29SIhD2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 25, 2024

Allu Arjun was extremely humbled by this adorable reply from Shah Rukh Khan and thanked him back. This crossover between Allu Arjun and Shah Rukh Khan is making the fans excited and how.

Shah Rukh ji … soo sweet of you . Humbled by your sweet msg . Lots of love ??? — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 25, 2024

Over the years south actors have been ruling hearts and Shah Rukh Khan who made his comeback with Pathaan amid south films creating ways only proves he is the biggest superstar of all. And many critics claimed Shah Rukh Khan resurrected Bollywood as Pathaan made above 1000 crore, later his Jawan created history at the box office.

Watch the video of Allu Arjun