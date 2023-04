Pushpa 2: The Rule is all over the headlines. A day before Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers of the film dropped a teaser video for the fans and what a tease it turned out to be. Pushpa: The Rise managed to enthrall all and now the fans desperately waiting to know what happens in Pushpa 2. SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat played by Faahad Faasil vouched to be the reason behind Pushparaj's downfall. Part 2 is going to be all about that. The film turned out to be a massive hit pan-India with the Hindi version of it receiving appreciation too. Shreyas Talpade gave the voice to Pushparaj in Hindi. As the craze for Pushpa 2 has reached its peak after the teaser launch, Shreyas Talpade shared a fun fact with all. Also Read - Allu Arjun birthday: 7 reasons why Pushpa 2 star is a complete family man

Sharing the teaser of Pushpa 2: The Rule on his Twitter handle, Shreyas Talpade wished a very happy birthday. He called him the original 'Fire'. In the next tweet, he shared a fun fact too. He wrote that it took him an entire day to dub one line of Allu Arjun's dialogue that appears in the clip. He said that the video brought him a lot of nostalgia. A lot of fans of Shreyas Talpade appreciated his hard work and efforts the get the dubbing right. A comment read, "Your voice to the film is still underrated. It has made a lot of difference to bring the character out. Hope in Rule you get the applause you deserve."

Fun fact: Went one day to dub for that one line in the end and the nostalgia that hit me was just amazing! What a fun experience. The ride just got bigger.#Pushpa2TheRule — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) April 8, 2023

Your voice to the film is still underrated. It has made a lot of difference to bring the character out. Hope in Rule you get the applause you deserve — Amit Deshpande (@amitdeshmra) April 8, 2023

You are so underrated man ????Your Voice like fire hai fire??? — Icon SubhAAdip (@baskey_subhadip) April 8, 2023

The teaser video of Pushpa 2 starts with a news coverage over Pushparaj's escape from Tirupati jail. He has managed to run away from the police despite taking 8 bullets. And then he goes missing for a month while there is a total chaos in his hometown with his followers protesting. Then comes a footage from the jungle where it is seen that he goes past a Tiger. Soon he is back in action and so his swag. Pushpa 2 is expected to hit the theatres next year.