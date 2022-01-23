Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently enjoying the super success of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1, is all set to make her Bollywood debut this year. Her first Hindi film Mission Majnu, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, is slated to release in May this year. After Mission Majnu, the actresses will be seen Goodbye which has megastar as the male lead. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Rashmika and spoke to her about the experience of sharing screen space with Big B. Also Read - Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule to break Prabhas' Baahubali: The Conclusion records? Manish Shah of Goldmine Telefilms predicts

When we asked her about her first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika said, "When I met sir for the first time, I didn't have a shoot that day, but the next day we were shooting together. So, I just wanted to introduce myself and spend some time with him; so I waited for his shot to be done, and then I went to him and introduced myself, and I introduced myself with my character name, and not my real name. I was like 'hi sir I am going to be this character, and tomorrow we are working together, and I am super excited'. I was the only one who was talking; he was just looking at me, and smiling. So, the first encounter was really cute."

Further talking about, her experience of working with Big B, the actress said, "It's been easy despite what a big legend he is. The times we had rehearsals and the time when we were shooting; he made us all feel extremely comfortable. So yes, it's been really nice."

Directed by , Goodbye also stars and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles. The release date of the movie is not yet announced. Apart from Mission Majnu and Goodbye, Rashmika will also be seen in the second instalment of Pushpa which is titled Pushpa: The Rule.