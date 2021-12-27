Pushpa box office collection day 10: Allu Arjun starrer stands well past the 200-crore mark worldwide but joining the 250-crore club looks tough

Pushpa is a bonafide hit at the box office in every territory across the globe and another feather in the cap for Allu Arjun's pull with the audience, now, even outside his stronghold of the Telugu market, considering the rollicking business the film has done in the Hindi belt