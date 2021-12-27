One of the most anticipated movies of year 2021 is the Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. The film, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and , and directed by , with music by , hit the big screen on the big screen on 17th December 2021. It has been making headlines since the beginning, with its fantastic promotional material, and we're not only talking about the trailer. Speaking about grabbing headlines, Pushpa stormed the box office across the globe with a thunderous opening, and the storm has now turned into a tornado. Also Read - Pushpa box office collection day 10: Allu Arjun starrer surges ahead in the Hindi belt; continues giving tough competition to 83

Pushpa: The Rise held exceedingly well on day 2 and 3, Saturday and Sunday, passed the Monday test with flying colours, dropped in the following days, including its second weekend, but has done enough to ensure the Allu Arjun starrer now stands well past the 200-crore gross mark at the worldwide box office, with a total gross of Rs. 232.14 crore. However, reaching the 250-crore gross mark for Pushpa will now be quite a task as it's all but neared the end of its run.

That being said, Pushpa is a bonafide hit at the box office in every territory across the globe and another feather in the cap for Allu Arjun's pull with the audience, now, even outside his stronghold of the Telugu market, considering the rollicking business the film has done in the Hindi belt.

On day 1 itself, Pushpa ended up as hitherto Allu Arjun's biggest worldwide opener while also registering the second highest opening for an Indian movie this year. Pushpa: The Rise also beat Vakeel Saab, Thalapathy Vijay's Master and 's in gross box office collections worldwide. It only came in behind 's Annaatthe as the second highest opener for an Indian film globally in 2021. It also hold the record for the highest opening ever in the Nizam circuit outside of Baahubali 2, whose figures may be unlikely to beat for any movie for years to come.

What's more, Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 also ranked third at the worldwide box office for its opening weekend, just behind Spider-Man: No Way Home and Chinese movie Sheep Without a Shepherd 2. All in all, it's a massive success for all those associated with the pan-India biggie.