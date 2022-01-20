The Hindi dubbed version of starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 has received a fantastic response. It has collected Rs. 89 crore at the box office. Golmaal actor has dubbed for the character of Pushpa in Hindi, and recently, the actor opened up about dubbing the film. He is all praises for Allu Arjun’s and says that he considers himself very fortunate to get this opportunity. The actor also revealed whether he will be dubbing for the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo as well. Also Read - Pushpa actress Anasuya Bharadwaj slams a troll in the sassiest manner

While talking to ETimes about dubbing Pushpa's Hindi version, Shreyas said, "I am happy with the response the film has got. For every artist it is always very heartening when your work is appreciated. I consider myself very fortunate. I don't do dubbing regularly. The only film I dubbed for before Pushpa was which also had a phenomenal run at the box office. And now Pushpa is also doing fabulous at the box office."

"I would like to give credit to Allu Arjun ji for a phenomenal performance which made my job much easier. It is every actor's dream to play a part like this and say lines like these. I didn't have the opportunity to play that character as an actor, but I am happy that I could reach out to the audience through my voice," he added.

Further revealing about whether he will be dubbing for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also, Shreyas said, “I had no clue about the film’s theatrical release. They said that the film is going to come on Goldmine Films. So, I said, when that happens, I can do it. But right now, I am in a time crunch with other commitments. I admire Allu Arjun ji’s work and with Pushpa, he has become a pan-India star. You can see the number of reels made with the dialogues of Pushpa. It’s pan-India; not just in the South. He is known as Pushpa now.”

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is slated to release in Hindi on 26th January 2022. The movie, which also stars and Tabu, was released in 2020, and it was a blockbuster at the box office.