Pushpa: The Rise has become one of the biggest success stories that the film industry has witnessed in recent times. The film registered insane collection at box office and fans are still hung onto its blockbuster songs. 's item number Oo Antava especially has received immense attention. The actress' sultry moves teamed with 's swag has made Oo Antava a HIT. Many stars are churning out reels on the song. has gone one step ahead and in fact crooned the song. Also Read - Trending Pics of the day: Mouni Roy marries Suraj Nambiar, Anushka Sharma gets sunkissed and more

On her Instagram account, Sophie shared a video from the recording studio. She is crooning Oo Antava song and is enjoying it too. In the caption, she wrote "I promised I’d try so this had to be done…Such an EPIC song @thisisdsp

pls excuse the mistakes How did I do ? @samantharuthprabhuoffl @indravathichauhan you rocked the song!" Also Read - Trending South News Today: Nagarjuna denies statement on Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya divorce, Allu Arjun reacts on DJ Bravo’s Srivalli version and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry)

Stars like Malaika Arora, and others shared comments praising her singing talent. , Allu Arjun's brother and actor, dropped a comment too. He pointed out that there was one mistake in the song sung by Sophie. His comment read, "Woohoo!!! Awesome. On point on everything except one word." Well, it is not an easy song to sing so hats off to Sophie for making an effort. And she did it pretty well, we must say! Also Read - Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram Vedha and 5 more blockbuster South movies being remade in Bollywood