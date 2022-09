Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, died at age 96. As per reports, she died peacefully on Thursday afternoon. The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and her passing away is being mourned all over the world. Such was her charm, grace and demeanor that she was also loved and admired by people outside of Britain. After the Queen's passing away, her son King Charles III called the death a "moment of great sadness" and that the loss would be "deeply felt by countless people around the world." As soon as the news broke late on Thursday night, social media was flooded with tributes. The Queen is survived by four children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren and the crown will now pass to her son and heir Charles (73). Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96: Riteish Deshmukh, Adnan Sami and Celina Jaitly pour in condolences

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Phillip invited actor

Queen Elizabeth II has been widely admired by Indians as well and there have been many celebrities in the past who have met the queen upon her invitation. However, there is an incident from 2017 that comes to mind when we look back at the Queen's life and times. Back in that year, Amitabh Bachchan was invited to the Buckingham Palace, which was celebrating the UK-India Year of Culture launch. He was extended an invitation on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, the Duke Of Edinburgh. However, the megastar declined the offer. Also Read - Prince Philip passes away at 99: Fans revisit his memorable moments to mourn his death — read tweets

Amitabh Bachchan declined to meet the Queen – here's why

The news went viral with undying rumours and speculations. Was Big B really invited? Was it fake news? Did he really reject Queen's invitation? There were many questions people wanted the answers to. And the Palace as well as Amitabh Bachchan were quick to put it all to rest. An official from Bachchan's team confirmed in a statement, "Prior commitments are making it impossible for him to fly to London for the gala. He has already extended his regret to the invitation, citing pre-scheduled commitments, but is honoured to receive a special invite from Buckingham Palace." Also Read - Prince Harry breaks his silence on split from the royal family: It brings me great sadness that it has come to this

Official statement from the Palace

An official statement from the Palace was also released, "Yes, Mr. Bachchan has been extended a rare invitation by Queen Elizabeth and Buckingham Palace to grace the UK-India Cultural Year reception. Unfortunately, however, he will be unable to attend due to prior commitments."

During that time, Amitabh Bachchan was invested in the filming of few of his films like Thugs Of Hindostan, Sarkar 3, Dragon and Aankhen 2 which made it impossible for him to attend the gala and he had to choice to decline the invitation. At the gala, other celebrities who did make it to the Palace and met the queen are superstar , designer Manish Malhotra, ace choreographer Shiamak Davar, eminent violinist Dr L Subramaniam, musician Anoushka, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, filmmaker , Kapil Dev and wife Romi, Big Band Thoery actor Kunal Nayyar amongst others.