Last evening, the news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing away made it to the headlines. She was 96. Queen Elizabeth was the longest-serving monarch of the UK. The news of her demise was confirmed by Buckingham Palace. In a statement, it was shared that The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral and then be moved to London. On social media, many are mourning her demise. Many Bollywood celebrities too took to their respective social media accounts to react to Queen Elizabeth II's death. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sushmita Sen and many more shared pictures to offer condolences. Also Read - Anushka Sharma's reaction as Virat Kohli scores his maiden T20I Century and hits his 71st International Century is what true love is all about

Bollywood stars react to Queen Elizabeth II's death

shared a picture of the Queen on her Twitter handle and wrote that the Queen had a very celebrated life. shared a picture of the Queen and wrote Rest In Grace. also shared a few pictures and added it with heart emojis. Ritiesh Deshmukh, and others also expressed grief. shared some throwback pictures in which he could be seen greeting Queen Elizabeth II. Check out the posts below: Also Read - Have Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi called it quits? Here's a look at the shortest-lived Bollywood affairs

End of an era... RIP Queen Elizabeth II ?? pic.twitter.com/5P8p0it37N — (@AnilKapoor) September 9, 2022

What an incredible & truly celebrated life!!! She loved colors & lived every shade of it, in a single lifetime…The very embodiment of QUEEN!!! Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth ll ?#BritainsLongestReigningMonarch #GodSpeed #DuggaDugga pic.twitter.com/6IghsI7C0u — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) September 8, 2022

End of an era!! Through the toughest times she never let got of her dignity. Today is indeed a sad day, condolences to the family and the people of UK. #QueenElizabethII https://t.co/LWAwvAWwbQ — (@Riteishd) September 8, 2022

A very sad day.. it really is an end of an era.. what a life and what a woman.. thank you your Majesty for leading the country with upmost integrity and courage..you were the epitome of a woman with substance.. #RIPQueenElizabeth ?? pic.twitter.com/5wJ5urSL2r — Geeta Basra (@Geeta_Basra) September 8, 2022

Also Read - Asia Cup T20: Rishabh Pant's quick exit amidst Urvashi Rautela's presence in the stadium sparks off hilarious memes; fans want her banned from the stadium

Advertisement

Apart from Bollywood celebrities, TV star Rashami Desai also took to her Twitter handle to react to Queen Elizabeth II's death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolences. King Charles III is now the one to take up the throne. He is expected to address the nation today.