R Madhavan is one of those actors who is indeed aging backward. He still reminds fans of Maddy from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. It has been more than two decades since the film was released but he is still the lovable Maddy for all. Every time he drops a new picture on social media, fans go crazy swooning over him. The latest picture too has received the same reception from fans. R Madhavan took to his social media accounts to share his new look from his upcoming project and it instantly went viral. Also Read - 3 Idiots gang Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi reunite after 14 years; Fans demand a sequel

sets internet ablaze with his new look

On Twitter, R Madhavan shared a picture that shows him flaunting a mustache, light stubble and shades. He did not reveal any detail about his upcoming project but mentioned that he is super excited about the same. Now, fans are speculating and stating that he may be playing a cop given his mustache look. 'Thats for sure a police wala look !' read a comment under R Madhavan's picture. Many of his fans simply dropped heart-eyed emojis expressing how blown away they are with R Madhavan's new look. Many are predicting that he is working on something very exciting, may be a web series. Also Read - Did R Madhavan sign a Tamil film with Chiyaan Vikram? Here's what we know

Check out R Madhavan's picture below:

New project begins with a new look. Super excited .. ????❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5r62GI8WBI — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 27, 2023

Here are some tweets:

Thats for sure a police wala look ! — Mudassir Wani? (@Imudssarwani) February 28, 2023

A cop ? sir looking woww ? — Ashok Surya (@AshokSuryaOff03) February 27, 2023

Well, R Madhavan is definitely aging like fine wine. Even at 52, Maddy is among the HAWTEST actors. He is killing it in the South Film industry with films like Vikram Vedha, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and more. R Madhavan was last seen in the film Dhokha: Round D Corner. Also Read - Aamir Khan to Hrithik Roshan: Salt and pepper looks of handsome hunks of Bollywood that made everyone stop in their tracks [VIEW PICS]