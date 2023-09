R Madhavan has added another feather to his hat. He has now become the President of Film and Television Institute of India. Union Minister Anurag Thakur made the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter). He congratulated the Rocketry: The Nambi Narayan actor and sent in his best wishes. The actor has been trending on social media since the announcement and everyone has been sending in congratulations to him. Now, BollywoodLife got in touch with R Madhavan over the same. Also Read - Chandrayaan 3: Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other celebs looking forward to the moon landing

R Madhavan on becoming the new President of FTII

As we spoke to R Madhavan, he was on his way back to India. The Vikram Vedha star had been traveling in the US and was on his way home. He appeared extremely excited to take on this new responsibility when he touches base in India. We got to know that his phone has not stopped buzzing since the news broke with people congratulating him for the new achievement. As we wished him, R Madhavan said, "Thank you so very very much. It's a huge responsibility and I hope I can live up to expectations." R Madhavan has taken over the reign from Shekhar Kapur. The filmmaker was reportedly appointed as the President of the Film and Television Institute of India and the chairman of the governing council in the year 2020. As his tenure came to an end, R Madhavan got nominated as the President of the esteemed institution.

Earlier, to Times Now, R Madhavan said that the feeling is still sinking in. The ace actor stated that he is still gathering his thoughts and trying to understand the importance of the position.

R Madhavan's recent National Award win

The past few days have been every special and eventful for R Madhavan as the actor also won a National Award. His directorial debut film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the Best Feature Film Award at the 69th National Awards. He had penned a long note about the big win at National Awards on social media. The actor also starred in the film as the lead.

R Madhavan has been a part of big films like Vikram Vedha, 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and many more. He is considered to be one of the finest stars in the industry. The actor is next going to be seen in a supernatural film with Ajay Devgn.