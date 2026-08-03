R. Madhavan reveals his most expensive purchase and why he has no regrets

R. Madhavan recently revealed that the most expensive thing he has ever bought is a yacht, which is docked in Dubai. The actor said he has no regrets about the purchase as it was connected to a long-standing personal dream of earning a captain’s licence. In a recent interaction, Madhavan spoke about the yacht and said that it is much more to him than a luxury possession.

R. Madhavan's most expensive purchase is his yacht

The Dhurandhar: The Revenge actor has recently revealed one of his most recent purchases, which is a yacht. “I always wanted to be a licensed captain,” Madhavan said. He used the downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic to get ready for the certification, which took him about six months to get done. After he got his license, he decided to buy a yacht as a way of fulfilling a goal he had dreamed of for years. He said the purchase allowed him to check off an important item on his bucket list.

R. Madhavan's most expensive purchase is his yacht

The actor said the yacht has become his personal escape. He often takes it out to sea, anchors for the night and enjoys writing and the peaceful surroundings. “Being surrounded by open sea and watching dolphins gives me a sense of calm,” said Madhavan, who added that the yacht has brought him “closer to nirvana”.

Madhavan, who owns a yacht, said: “I never bought (the yacht) to show off my money. He said he believes in living within his means and paying all his taxes. The actor says the yacht is not something he purchased on a whim but a personal milestone, and he is proud of the choice because it still makes him and his family happy.

Madhavan had also earlier shared that he moved to Dubai during the pandemic to support his son Vedaant Madhavan’s swimming career. It was here that he gained his captain's licence and, as such, the yacht is a reminder of a personal milestone and an important chapter in his family's life.

About R. Madhavan's upcoming projects

On the work front, R. Madhavan will next be seen in G.D.N., a biographical period drama based on the life of legendary inventor and industrialist G. D. Naidu. Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the film features Madhavan in the lead role and is set to release on August 7. The actor is expected to portray multiple phases of Naidu's life in what is being billed as a pan-India release.