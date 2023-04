R Madhavan lauds Kangana Ranaut for her choice of roles and her personality. The two have worked together twice for Anand L Rai’s movie. They were teamed up in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The film received critical acclaim for various factors and their pairing being one of them. The actor highly spoke of his co-star stating she is not a cliche heroine who would walk away after getting slapped by men. Kangana Ranaut reacted to his praiseful words on Twitter in the cutest way, recalling their bond from the film. Also Read - 3 Idiots sequel in the making? Kareena Kapoor Khan's new video makes fans curious

In a recent interview with Rohan Dua, R Madhavan spoke of strong women in his life. He counted Kangana Ranaut too in women who inspire him. The actor praised his co-star and explained how he finds her a fighter. Maddy stated all the leading ladies in his films are very very strong. He also spoke of being fortunate to grow up with strong women in his house. According to him, women are strong and that is a universal truth, all men will have to reconcile with. Also Read - R Madhavan fans can't stop swooning as he shares his new look for an upcoming project; netizens predict what he's playing [VIEW TWEETS]

Talking about , said he had the good fortune to work with the likes of Kangana or Shalini who are women with opinions. He said they are not pushovers or cliche heroines who come and dance or would get slapped by a man and simply walk away. He expresses his wish, not to do any of the films where women are characterized in such a way neither he has any of these in his life. He thinks people who indulge in those kinds of stories are really foolish in today's world. Also Read - 3 Idiots gang Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi reunite after 14 years; Fans demand a sequel

He gives Kangana due credit for the strength she brings onto the screen because of her achievements. He says it is extremely smart and important. Praising his co-star he added, “she is really an extraordinary actor who brings so much to the roles that she does. And look at what she is doing today across all genres of films, I am quite in awe.”

The kind words of R Madhavan caught Kangana Ranaut's attention making her happy. Giving the best reaction to his statement she took to her official Twitter account. Referring to his character from Tanu Weds Manu she wrote, “Sharma ji aap bade darling type ho.” This brought a flashback of their amazing pair from the romantic comedy-drama film series.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan will be next seen in a web show The Railway Men also starring Babil Khan, , and . On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her next directorial film titled Emergency in which she will portray former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.