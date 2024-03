We have all loved 3 Idiots. The film is still the all time favourite of many. People love watching it again and again. The dialogues from the movie have also become quite famous. Who isn't a fan of Chatur's Teacher's day speech? Well, we all have it by heart, isn't it? Rancho, Farhan and Raju became everyone's favourite and everyone wants a friendship like they had. The movie was heart-touching, fun and entertaining. The performances by R Madhavan, Aamir Khan and Sharman Joshi won hearts. It is always a treat to watch this movie especially when one is upset or depressed. Also Read - Aamir Khan breaks down recalling financial crisis in his childhood days; reveals his parents couldn’t pay his school fees

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan reveals Vishal Bhardwaj dropped Aamir Khan from Omkara due to this very strong reason

R Madhavan on 3 Idiots drunk scene

The movie released in 2009 and is winning hearts even today. Recently, R Madhavan spoke about 3 Idiots on the BeerBiceps podcast. He opened up about the scene where Raju, Farhan and Rancho get drunk. It was being said that the three actors were actually drunk. Also Read - Kiran Rao talks about her relationship with Aamir Khan's first wife Reena Dutta

R Madhavan now clarified that the rumour is true. He said that they were actually drunk while performing the scene. He said that it was Aamir Khan's idea to get drunk before they perform. R Madhavan said that Aamir had shared that one should never act like being drunk during drunk scenes and one should drink and act like being normal.

R Madhavan reveals how their plans failed

R Madhavan revealed how Aamir Khan proposed the idea to start drinking at 8 pm to give a 9 pm shot. This was to maintain the consistant level of alcohol in their systems. Madhavan revealed that unforeseen circumstances prolonged the shoots which lead to miscalculation of alcohol effects with the chilly weather in Bengaluru.

He said that they felt they were completely normal but they didn't realise they were taking time to deliver their lines. Well, that sounds funny.

Watch a video on R Madhavan's film Shaitaan

R Madhavan was recently seen in Shaitaan alongside Ajay Devgn and Jyothika. The movie has been doing well and is getting all the love from the audience.