Raahul Jatin's Bin Tere with Spanish model-actress Estefania Martt is the love anthem of 2021; legendary Jatin Pandit revisits his classic after 30 years for son

In 1991, Jatin Pandit gave music for the classic chartbuster, Bin Tere Sanam, from the movie Yaara Dildara. After 30 years, he has penned a new original song with the words 'Bin Tere' for son Raahul Jatin. In this soft romantic melody, Raahul shares screen space with Spanish artist and social media influencer Estefania Martt.