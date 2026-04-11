Raaka cast fees LEAKED: Rashmika Mandanna gets 4 times less than Deepika Padukone? Allu Arjun charges THIS amount

Raaka, starring Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, and Rashmika Mandanna, is making headlines as reported fees surface online, with the film reportedly mounted on a massive 700 crore budget.

Raaka, which stars Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, and Rashmika Mandanna, is still generating hype ahead of its release. The film by Atlee, which was supposedly made on a large budget of over Rs 700 crore, is again in the limelight after rumours concerning the actors' fees leaked online.

Raaka cast fees leaked

According to Deccan Chronicle, Allu Arjun is expected to earn Rs 175 crore for the movie. The actor will apparently portray many characters in the film, including a cop, a half-human, half-monster, and a father.

Deepika Padukone allegedly receives Rs 25 crore for her performance. She earns seven times less than the actor.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is expected to earn about Rs 5 crore for her role in the film.

Raaka first look poster is about...

On the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday, the filmmakers unveiled a poster that provides a look inside the film's universe. The image showed the actor's face half wrapped in fur, with a tusk-like detail implying a strong and passionate persona.

Sharing the poster, the team wrote, "#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits. "

Raaka cast and crew

Apart from the lead trio, the film is expected to feature several other actors in key roles. Reports suggest that Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor may also be part of the project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures)

Backed by Sun Pictures, Raaka is currently in production. The team is likely to begin its next schedule in Mumbai soon, with filming expected to continue through the year. If timelines remain on track, the project could be wrapped up by the end of 2026.

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