Radhika Apte's recent Instagram video has become the talk of the town. In the video, the actress can be seen being locked inside the airport for the past two and a half hours, with the possibility of being stuck for two more hours. Her post has caused a stir among her fans, leaving them anxious to know more about the situation. Check out the video below. Also Read - Merry Christmas movie review: Vicky Kaushal in awe of Katrina Kaif as Maria; calls it her best performance till date

BollywooodLife has a WhatsApp channel too, check out and follow for latest the Entertainment News updates. Also Read - Katrina Kaif defends Zoya from Tiger 3 after being called just a glamour doll in the Salman Khan starrer

Radhika Apte gets locked by airline officials at the airport [Watch Video]

Radhika Apte and another passenger were scheduled to board a morning flight at 8:30 am. However, the flight was delayed, and the passengers were informed to wait patiently. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse when they were locked inside the aerobridge, with no access to water or washrooms. Despite repeated requests to open the door, the airport officials asked them to wait for a few hours, which understandably irked Radhika and other passengers. According to Radhika, the original airport crew didn't turn up on time, and a new set of crew was arranged to attend the flight. However, even they got delayed, leading to the unfortunate situation. Check out the post below. Also Read - Merry Christmas: Vijay Sethupathi reveals why Katrina Kaif remains to be a force in the industry

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

As of now, there is no update on whether Radhika and the other passengers are still locked or if they have reached their respective destinations safely. The actress has not posted anything about the incident on her social media. On the work front, Radhika Apte recently appeared in the movie Merry Christmas, which starred Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. She had a cameo appearance in the film. Her upcoming project includes System Midnight, which is an English film. She was praised for her portrayal of Durga in the movie Mrs Undercover, which was released on Zee5 last year.