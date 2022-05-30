, who is known for doing intense and unconventional roles throughout her acting career, has expressed her displeasure with industry people and their double standards when it comes to glamour. She said that she is unable to cope with the fact that her colleagues who undergo surgeries to change their faces and bodies and then talk about body positivity and embracing their age. Also Read - Jitendra Kumar in Panchayat 2, Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man 2 and more – check out the 10 highest paid actors on OTT and their hefty fees

"What I'm really struggling with is (people unable) to combat age, especially in the industry with people going through surgeries. I know so many of my colleagues who have gone through so many surgeries to change their faces and bodies. I just can't cope with it. And I don't see a lot of people standing up for it or standing against it. In fact, (there are) people (from the industry) who talk about body positivity themselves and they have gone through so many things (done). I am a bit tired of that and I find it very, very challenging (to accept)," Radhika told Hindustan Times.

Radhika, who has spent a considerable time at her London home, also stated that she is not interested in attending big Bollywood parties as she feels tired of doing small talks with people and just being around them unnecessarily. "London makes me less anxious, less insecure. It constantly reminds me of what it is that I really want to do, and what are my priorities. So, the distance (from the industry) always helps. Life here is very diverse… It gets quite tiring in Mumbai because it's all about meeting the industry people. I have become less able to compromise. I'm a bit tired and bored of doing things that I don't really agree with, or saying great things about something that I don't think is great. I'm tired of doing small talk with people, attending unnecessary parties and unnecessarily just being there in front of people. I'm just tired of all of that."

On the work front, Radhika will be next seen in Vikram Vedha, which also stars and Saif Ali Khan. She also has Mrs Undercover and Monica, O My Darling slated for release. She is also a part of director Vishal Furia's upcoming investigative thriller Forensic, which also stars and .