Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash was one of the biggest events of the year. Nearly the entire Bollywood industry and renowned figures from various prestigious fields came under one roof. However, the highlight of the pre-wedding festivities was certainly Shah Rukh Khan. Whether it was dancing with Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, or his own wife Gauri Khan, SRK certainly stole the limelight. However, a recent video featuring Radhika, Anant, and Shah Rukh is going viral, where the bride-to-be addressed the Badshah of Bollywood as uncle. Yes, you heard it right, Radhika not only called King Khan uncle but also enacted a dialogue from his film. Check out the video below.

Radhika Merchant addresses Shah Rukh Khan as uncle in THIS viral video

The video below is from the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The soon-to-be bride and groom are standing on stage with Shah Rukh Khan. Radhika addresses Shah Rukh Khan as uncle. However, there isn't a slight discomfort on SRK's face, which could mean that Radhika usually addresses him as uncle. Radhika then tells Shah Rukh that she wants to enact a dialogue from his film. The soon-to-be bride chooses to dedicate the famous dialogue from Om Shanti Om, 'Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai.' to Anant Ambani. As soon as Anant hears the dialogue, he starts blushing along with Radhika and gives her a loving hug. Check out the video below.

Check out netizens' hilarious reactions

As soon as the video went viral, social media users, as usual, took to the comment section and posted their hilarious reactions. Check out some of them below.

Apart from this, another video went viral from the pre-wedding bash of Anant and Radhika, where Mukesh Ambani revealed that Shah Rukh is his youngest son's godfather. Rumours are also rife that SRK hasn't charged a single penny for any of his performances for the pre-wedding bash.