Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's engagement party held in Mumbai at Antilia- Ambani house was one of the grandest affairs. Bollywood's biggies right including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Aryan Khan and many more graced the event with their presence. But the couple who stole the show was our B Town's most loved Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. They made an appearance together after a very long time at an event and boy, you just cannot take your eyes off them. Ranveer and Deepika looked just gorgeous together and they made heads turn with their unmatchable chemistry. Also Read - Christmas 2022: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan and more celebs who love holidaying in the hills

Watch the video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone making their way to Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's engagement ceremony at Antilia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ranveer wore a black shiny and shimmery sherwani and looked uber handsome, while Deepika Padukone's desi avatar in red and golden saree made her look even more beautiful. The power couple of Bollywood happily posed for the shutterbugs and enjoyed the celebration of the grandest engagement of the year. Deepika who looked ethereal has her hubby Ranveer Singh's eyes hooked on her and this beautiful couple makes us fall in love with every time they out together. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh: Celebrity couples who got brutally trolled for their PDA

Ranveer and Deepika thoroughly enjoyed the party and we just wait to have a glimpse of the inside celebration and witness once again the bond that Deepika and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared at one the Ambani's weddings. Their video of dancing together was a visual treat and it went viral on the internet. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too looked stunning as the attended the celebration with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan who looked like her carbon copy. While fans missed Vicky Kaushal at the red carpet whereas Katrina Kaif made her gorgeous appearance. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh: Bollywood couples who locked lips in public