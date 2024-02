The Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding is the most-talked-about thing right now. Neeta Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Akash Ambani is going to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. Viren Merchant is the CEO of Encore Pharmaceuticals. The grand wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani wedding will happen in the next couple of days in Jamnagar Gujarat, the hometown of the Ambanis. And now a pre-wedding invite has been leaked revealing the functions pre-siding.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding invite goes viral

The pre-wedding invite of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding begins with a heartwarming welcome note. The guests are all welcome at the Ambani's Janmagar home to create memories that everyone will cherish forever. The pre-wedding will kickstart with "An Evening in Everland" which will consist of a magical world of dance, music and visual arts. It will also include a special surprise. The event will take place on 1st March 2024 at the conservatory at 5:30 pm. The dress code for the same is an elegant cocktail. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and more International celebs on the guestlist

The second day, that is, on 2nd March, the event name is "A Walk on the Wildside" which includes a tour of Anant's passion project, Vantara. The invite asks the guests to carry comfortable footwear. It will begin at 11:30 am and will go on till 3 pm in the afternoon. Later in the evening, guests will get to be a part of "Mela Rouge" which will be a sangeet night. It will take place at the Meadows and begin at 7:30 pm in the evening. The invite asks the guests to wear dazzling desi romance outfits and put on dancing shoes. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Shloka Mehta stuns in a Jaipuri pink lehenga with intricate embroidery; netizens say 'Exquisite'

On 3rd March, Tusker Trails has been organised wherein the guests would get to enjoy a delightful lunch amidst nature. The dress code for the same is casual chic. It will go on from 11 am to 2 pm. The same will be held at Gajvan Acres. Lastly, on 3rd March there will be Hashtakshar which will begin at 6 pm onwards at the Radha Krishna Mandir.

The guest list of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding include international celebs as well. It is said Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, etc are invited.